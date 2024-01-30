Common kicks off Chicago Black History Month celebration with discussion of new book

The Chicago Public Library kicked off their annual Black History Month celebration Monday evening at the Harold Washington Library with a discussion about Common's 3rd book, "And Then We Rise."

The title pays homage to "And Still I Rise," a poem written by Dr. Maya Angelou, one of his favorite writers, “along with Nikki Giovanni, James Baldwin, Richard Wright and Ralph Ellison," said Common. "Her words always affected me. I think it's one of the reasons, whether I knew it or not, that I got into writing myself."

Common said he wrote this book to inspire people to really take care of themselves.

"Self-help and self-love is not just an act for you. It's like something you're doing for yourself, first and foremost, but then it also has the ability to affect your community."

The book also has a political and social elevation component, he said.

"Much like Dr. Angelou’s poem, it was about revolutionary acts and love for self. And this book is love for self, but it's also partly fighting against the system, the oppression and negative forces that come against so many of us."

Library Board President Linda Johnson Rice said Common is an incredible role model. "He supports the community, he supports people, especially African Americans, and understanding African American history and appreciating that and being able to tell those stories."

This Black History Month event is part of a monthlong series of programs at the Chicago Public Library, and this Chicago native is proud to help kick it off.

"Harold Washington was like the first one who was like within reach that I could actually see with my eyes directly in my environment," Common said. "Some of the most powerful things you see in the world were created by Black Americans. For us to be celebrated and for us to celebrate ourselves is super important."