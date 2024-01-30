discover black heritage

Common kicks off Chicago Black History Month celebration with discussion of new book

If you've listened to any of Common's lyrics, you know his music has a message. So it’s not a surprise he's now a successful author.

By LeeAnn Trotter

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Chicago Public Library kicked off their annual Black History Month celebration Monday evening at the Harold Washington Library with a discussion about Common's 3rd book, "And Then We Rise."

The title pays homage to "And Still I Rise," a poem written by Dr. Maya Angelou, one of his favorite writers, “along with Nikki Giovanni, James Baldwin, Richard Wright and Ralph Ellison," said Common. "Her words always affected me. I think it's one of the reasons, whether I knew it or not, that I got into writing myself."

Common said he wrote this book to inspire people to really take care of themselves.

"Self-help and self-love is not just an act for you. It's like something you're doing for yourself, first and foremost, but then it also has the ability to affect your community."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The book also has a political and social elevation component, he said.

"Much like Dr. Angelou’s poem, it was about revolutionary acts and love for self. And this book is love for self, but it's also partly fighting against the system, the oppression and negative forces that come against so many of us."

Library Board President Linda Johnson Rice said Common is an incredible role model. "He supports the community, he supports people, especially African Americans, and understanding African American history and appreciating that and being able to tell those stories."

Local

Heart of Chicago 2 mins ago

Body pulled from Chicago River in city's Heart of Chicago neighborhood

Chicago Migrants 1 hour ago

Mayor Johnson signs $79 million spending increase for Favorite Healthcare Staffing for migrant shelters

This Black History Month event is part of a monthlong series of programs at the Chicago Public Library, and this Chicago native is  proud to help kick it off.

"Harold Washington was like the first one who was like within reach that I could actually see with my eyes directly in my environment," Common said. "Some of the most powerful things you see in the world were created by Black Americans. For us to be celebrated and for us to celebrate ourselves is super important."

This article tagged under:

discover black heritage
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us