Commission to explore Illinois-Indiana land exchange one step closer to reality

A bill aiming to explore the possibility of a land exchange between Illinois and Indiana took a step closer to reality in the Indiana legislature.

The bill, which would establish an “Indiana-Illinois boundary adjustment commission,” passed on a party-line vote in the House on Thursday, and was referred to the state’s Senate on Friday.

That legislation comes as more than 30 Illinois counties have passed referendums expressing a desire to explore the possibility of severing ties with Illinois over what they believe to be a stark difference in values and ideals from those of Cook County, where a plurality of the state’s population resides and most of the state’s political power is centered.

The Indiana bill was authored by House Speaker Todd Huston, and passed through committee and the full House last week.

“To all of our neighbors in the west, we hear your frustrations and invite you to join us in low-cost, low-tax Indiana,” Huston has said, according to the Indianapolis Star.

The language of the bill would create a commission made up of five representatives from Indiana and five from Illinois, and would be tasked with evaluating the boundary between the two states, and whether states that want to leave Illinois would be permitted to be added into Indiana.

Even if Indiana passes the bill and Gov. Mike Braun signs it, Illinois would have to pass similar legislation, which is not considered likely given the state’s Democratic Party majority in both chambers of the General Assembly.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker dismissed talk of Indiana taking counties from Illinois as a “stunt.”

"It's not going to happen, he recently said. "But I'll just that say Indiana is a low-wage state that doesn't protect workers, a state that does not provide health care for people when they're in need and so I don't think it's very attractive for anybody in Illinois.”

In previous election cycles, more than 30 Illinois counties have evaluated non-binding referendums over the question of whether they would explore separating from Cook County and forming their own state. All of those counties have approved the measure, including Iroquois County, which is located roughly 75 miles south of Chicago.

The reasoning behind the referendums, according to supporters, is that the city of Chicago and Cook County have a sizable impact on the policies enacted by the state legislature, and rural counties share different interests that are not being represented by the actions of the General Assembly.

Many legal experts have expressed skepticism that such an effort would be successful on numerous fronts. To start, Illinois and Indiana legislators would both have to agree on territory that would move between the two states, and if that agreement were to be reached, the U.S. Congress would have to approve the move, as it has final say over all border debates between states.