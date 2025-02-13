Comedy legend named commencement speaker for Northwestern University

Plans for Northwestern University's 167th annual commencement ceremony are under way, with a comedy legend with ties to the school slated to deliver the commencement speech.

Steve Carell, known for his role on longtime NBC sitcom "The Office," as well as film roles in "Bruce Almighty" and "Date Night," will deliver the address at the ceremony, slated for June 15 at the United Center in Chicago.

Carell will also receive an honorary Doctor of Arts degree during the ceremony.

Like many famous comedians and actors, Carell got his start at Chicago's Second City beginning in 1987, with his time there overlapping with Northwestern alum and fellow comic Stephen Colbert.

Carell's daughter is also an alum of the university, graduating from the School of Communication in 2023. His son is currently a student in the Class of 2026, also in the School of Communication.

“I’m thrilled to be speaking at Northwestern’s commencement this year,” Carell said in a press release from the university. “My speech’s theme will be ‘The Importance of Lowering Expectations,’ which for these graduates should start with my speech.”

The complete class of honorary degree recipients will be revealed by the university in the coming days.