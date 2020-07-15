Chicago anti-violence

Comedians With Chicago Ties Appeal for Peace in Englewood

Entertainers gather to make a difference in their hometown

By Jennifer Lay-Riske

Comedians Correy Bell, Damon Williams and Baldhead Phillips were among a group of entertainers who gathered in Englewood Wednesday to express their concerns about the rising violence in Chicago.

The speakers encouraged young people to become involved in nonviolent activities and emphasized the importance of sharing information and personal responsibility.

After the press conference, the comedians talked with the children and teens who are participating in Hope Presbyterian Church's Summer Enrichment Program.

The event comes as Chicago is seeing one of its most violent summers in recent memory. Shootings have been on the rise this month, and numerous Chicago non-profits are tackling the issue with meetings and events to draw attention to the positive impact that residents can have on their communities.

