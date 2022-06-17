Comedian Trevor Noah to Headline 2022 Illinois State Fair Grandstand Stage

Comedian and host of "The Daily Show" Trevor Noah will headline the Illinois Lottery Grandstand stage at the upcoming 2022 Illinois State Fair, according to a press release.

Noah will take the stage Fri. Aug. 19.

The Emmy-award winning comedian will join other fair performers including Demi Lovato, Brooks & Dunn, Willie Nelson, Shaggy, TLC and more.

Tickets for Noah's performance range from $43-$110, and will go on sale June 23 at 10 a.m.

Here's the breakdown of performers at the Illinois State Fair by day:

Aug. 12: Sam Hunt with Sean Stemaly and Shelby Darrall

Aug. 13: Demi Lovato

Aug. 14: Brooks & Dunn with Kendall Marvel

Aug. 16: Willie Nelson & Family with Elle King

Aug. 17: Shaggy and TLC

Aug. 18: Jon Pardi with Lainey Wilson and Chapel Hart

Aug. 19: Trevor Noah

Aug. 20: Disturbed with Nita Strauss

Aug. 21: Sammy Hagar & The Circle with Ann Wilson of Heart

The Illinois State Fair takes place Aug. 11-21 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. Admission to the fair does not include admission to the ticketed events above. Here's more information.