Comedian Shane Gillis to play 5 shows in Chicago as part of comedy tour

Popular comedian Shane Gillis will stop in Chicago next week as part of nationwide comedy tour.

The comedian, described as a "shock comic," will bring his tour to the Chicago Theatre March 8, 9 and 10, according to his website. Gillis will perform five shows, with 7 p.m. shows and 10 p.m. shows Friday and Saturday, and an 8:30 p.m. show Sunday.

According to the Chicago Theatre, tickets for some shows are still available for a starting price of $210.

"Citing influence from Dave Chappelle, Bill Burr, Norm McDonald, and Louis C.K, its no surprise that rising comedian, podcaster, and YouTuber Shane Gillis has courted controversy, famously losing his SNL gig before even beginning," the the Chicago Theatre website said. "But that hasn't stopped Gillis from sharing the laughs in an act peppered with shock humor, sarcasm, and insults, covering a range of topics from everyday life."

Gillis, 26, in 2019 was fired from "Saturday Night Live" days after he was announced as a new featured player, TODAY.com reported. According to Variety, Gillis was fired after racist and sexist remarks dating back to 21018 surfaced in his material.

Gillis returned to SNL Saturday as a host, alongside musical guest 21 Savage.

“If you don’t know who I am, please don’t Google that," Gillis said, during his opening monologue. "It’s fine, don’t even worry about it. I don’t know. This is — I probably shouldn’t be up here, honestly. I should be home. I should be a high school football coach.”

Following his Chicago stop, Gillis tour will continue across the country, including in Boston, MA, Saginaw, MI, Nashville, TN and Denver, CO.

More information about Gillis' tour can be found here.