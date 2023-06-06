Comedy

Comedian Matt Rife coming to Chicago as part of newly announced world tour

Rife, a standup actor from Ohio who has risen to TikTok fame, announced his ProbleMATTic world tour this week, with the Chicago Theatre on the list

Popular comedian Matt Rife will be going on his first world tour and Chicago is among the stops.

Rife, a standup actor from Ohio who has risen to TikTok fame, announced his ProbleMATTic world tour this week, with the Chicago Theatre on the list.

But Chicago fans who snag a ticket will have to wait some time before seeing the famed new artist.

The Chicago stop isn't scheduled to take place until May 30, 2024.

Pre-sale tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday and general public sale begins on Friday. Details here.

