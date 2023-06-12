Comedian Marlon Wayans given citation from police after incident at United Airlines gate

Comedian and actor Marlon Wayans was cited by police and ultimately missed his performances in Kansas City over the weekend after an incident with an agent at a United Airlines gate in Denver.

Wayans, who documented much of his encounter on social media, said the situation unfolded when he was told he had too many bags to bring on his flight.

"[The agent] asked me to consolidate my bags and i complied," Wayans wrote on Instagram. "Then said now i have to check the bag because now since i consolidated it into one bag it was too big."

Wayans, who has starred in a number of comedy films including "Scary Movie" and "White Chicks," said he told the agent "see now you're just f---ing with me," then grabbed his ticket and walked toward the plane.

"So disappointed in @united If this is how @united treats their first class customers…. I’d rather fly any competitor coach. Sorry KC I’m gonna miss tonight’s shows due to a United gate agent who probably hated white chicks."

Chicago-based United Airlines confirmed the incident, saying "In Denver on Friday, a customer who had been told he would have to gate-check his bag instead pushed past a United employee at the jetbridge and attempted to board the aircraft."

"The customer won't be flying on United to his destination," the airline's statement read.

Denver police said they were called to a United gate for a "disturbance involving a passenger and a staff member for United" and confirmed Wayans' involvement. The department said Wayans was ultimately cited for disturbing the peace and was released.

"Yes, a ticket… that’s all they could give me," Wayans wrote. "Dude tried to lie and say i assaulted him. The video clearly shows i never touched him. He was desperate to try to have some authority."

Wayans missed his performances in Kansas City during the ordeal.

"KC… my apologies. It’s not my fault blame the gate agent and @United can’t believe they allow their first class customers to be treated this way. I need corporate to reach out DM me. This agent was rude,," he tweeted.

Wayans has since posted on social media seeking compensation from United for the loss of money and for the fans who paid to see him.

"This was harassment and I will make enough noise to be sure all my friends and family and peoples stop flying @united this will be a corporate matter," Wayans wrote. "Black people all kinds of racism and classism. I won’t allow this. Over a bag?"

Wayans, who claimed others on the flight were allowed to take more bags on the plane, said on Saturday that United's corporate office contacted him and defended the employee.

He was able to continue his travels, instead using Delta Airlines.