Chicago-area residents will get the chance to enjoy live stand-up comedy for a good cause in early December, with the "Letters to Santa" gala set to include John Mulaney and several others.

The inaugural gala is set to take place on Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. in the Willis Tower, with Mulaney being joined by Martha Plimpton, Chris Kattan and others.

Mulaney, whose latest comedy special "Baby J" is currently on Netflix, was born in Chicago and grew up in the area, and he will aim to help raise funds for charities in the Chicago area.

"Letters to Santa: The Holiday Gala," hosted by Convene, is a new event aiming to raise $150,000 to help 15 families in need across the Greater Chicago area.

These 10 families will have their Letters to Santa answered on Christmas day, receiving gifts from a wish list of clothes, furniture, living necessities and an unconditional cash grant of $10,000 USD for ongoing expenses, according to a press release.

"The power of our first-ever Holiday Gala lies in its remarkable ability to bring about real change," said Heather Whinna, founder and executive director of Poverty Alleviation Chicago, the 501(c)3 nonprofit organization behind the storied Letters To Santa program. "We're not just hosting a holiday event, we're creating a lifeline for over a dozen families experiencing poverty. It's about transforming the holiday season from a time of struggle to a time of hope and joy."

The event will be emceed by comedians Nnamdi Ngwe and Patrick Rowland. Guests are in store for a variety of exciting events and segments. Mulaney will perform a stand-up set, while other musical performances will also take place, including from 2008 "British X-Factor" winner Alexandra Burke.

Beyond performances, Convene will be hosting a live auction of surprise items and serve refreshments.

All of the money raised from ticket sales and donations during the event will go directly into local families facing financial hardship.

Early bird tickets start at $275 and include food. Secure your spot here.