ComEd Reports Approximately 500 Chicago Customers Without Power After Lines Downed in Cragin

Approximately 500 ComEd customers are currently without power on Chicago’s West Side after a dump truck crashed into a utility pole, knocking over power lines and cutting off electricity on a sweltering day in the city.

According to the utility, the incident occurred in the 4900 block of West Oakdale in Chicago’s Cragin neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. Sky 5 flew over the scene and captured images of several downed power lines, which likely led to the outage.

The utility is unsure of when power will be restored to the area.

High temperatures in the city were expected to top out in the low-to-mid 90s on Tuesday, with heat indices inching upward to near 100 degrees. The city has opened up cooling centers and splash pads to help residents beat the heat, which is expected to last for at least several more days.