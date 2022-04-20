ComEd Repairs Will Require Power Shutoff in Logan Square Neighborhood Thursday

Chicago Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa is warning residents in his ward that they will likely be without power for eight or more hours on Thursday, as ComEd is expected to repair damaged equipment in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Ramirez-Rosa posted a message to social media this week informing constituents that ComEd is expected to shut down power to a sizable area on Thursday:

.@ComEd has informed our office that there will be a scheduled power outage on Thursday, April 21 from 8AM to 4PM to repair a damaged pole arm. The scheduled outage will impact households in the area bounded by Milwaukee, Diversey, Lawndale, Wolfram, and Central Park. pic.twitter.com/iMZmtkgbOL — Chicago's 35th Ward Alderman (@35th_Ward) April 18, 2022

The outage will impact households and businesses in an area bounded by Milwaukee, Diversey, Lawndale, Wolfram and Central Park Avenue, according to officials.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to officials, the outage is scheduled to last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with workers repairing a damaged pole arm in the area.

Area residents are being urged to turn off major appliances like washing machines, dishwashers and air conditions prior to the outage, and to plan to operate security gates and garage doors manually.

Those with medical support equipment are urged to have their back-up plans in place for the outage.