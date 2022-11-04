ComEd Preparing For Power Outages Ahead of Expected High Winds on Saturday

Ahead of high wind gusts forecasted for Saturday, ComEd will be opening their emergency operations center in preparation for potential power outages.

Thunderstorms will be possible in morning hours, with a wind advisory in place for much of the day, lasting from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

While rain is expected to dissipate by the early-to-mid afternoon, wind gusts are expected to persist throughout the day, with gusts potentially approaching speeds of 55 mph, according to NBC's Storm Team 5.

Though power outages will likely be scattered if they occur, residents are being encouraged to secure any loose belongings or furniture that may be stored outside.

Temperatures will peak in the 60s on Saturday, but are expected to drop into the 50s and eventually the upper 40s by the evening.

According to ComEd, power will first be restored to critical infrastructure such as hospitals, police and fire stations and nursing homes in the event of an outage.

ComEd asks anyone who observes a downed power line to immediately contact them at 1-800-334-7661, and asks all customers to avoid approaching a downed power line.