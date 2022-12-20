ComEd Prepares to Respond to Power Outages During Upcoming Winter Storm

With a potentially significant winter storm forecasted to greatly affect the Chicago area later this week, ComEd announced Tuesday that preparations are being made to respond to potential power outages.

Additional equipment and crews will be on hand for ComEd as significant snowfall and high winds alongside bitterly cold temperatures are currently forecasted, beginning on Thursday.

According to recent forecasts, it appears the timing of the storm has shifted earlier, with a winter storm watch now taking effect in some counties Thursday morning.

The watch was originally not expected to begin until Thursday evening, but the National Weather Service changed that designation Tuesday morning.

Things will "rapidly" worsen heading into Thursday afternoon, with snow growing more widespread and becoming stronger.

According to ComEd, priority is given to restore critical facilities such as police and fire stations, hospitals and nursing homes, followed by work that will restore power to the greatest number of customers.

While snowfall is expected to dissipate in the overnight hours heading into Saturday, high winds will persist on Christmas Eve, still presenting potential travel hazards for much of Saturday.