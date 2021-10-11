ComEd Prepares for Potential Power Outages as Severe Weather Threat Looms

With a tornado watch issued in the Chicago area Monday afternoon and the area seeing the possibility of severe weather, ComEd is compiling additional crews due the potential for power outages, the utility company said.

The storms, set to hit virtually all of northern Illinois, could produce isolated tornadoes, damaging winds of up to 60 miles per hour, hail, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall, according to forecasters.

In advance of the potential severe weather, ComEd was both gathering additional employees and putting equipment in place to respond to potential outages.

In a news release, the utility company said that it's first priority is to restore critical facilities such as police and fire stations, nursing homes and hospital.

Customers are encouraged to take several precautions as storms approach the region.

Residents are advised to assume a power line is always energized and to not approach one.

Additionally, the utility company asks residents not to approach crews to ask about restoration times, since they may be working on live electrical equipment and are practicing social distancing.

Anyone who spots a downed power line is asked to immediately call ComEd at 1-800-EDISON (1-800-334-7661). Spanish-speaking customers should call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).

ComEd also urges customers to contact the company immediately if they experience an outage. Customers can text OUT to 26633 (COMED) to report an outage and receive restoration information.