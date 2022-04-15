ComEd is Asking For a $199 Million Rate Hike. Here's How it Would Affect Your Monthly Bill

ComEd's plan to transition to 100 percent clean energy may come at the expense of residential customers — in the form of higher monthly bills.

Thursday, the energy company said in a press release that its requesting an increase of $199 million in "electricity delivery charges to sustain improvements in reliability for residential and commercial customers and support the transition to 100% clean energy."

How Much Would a Monthly ComEd Bill Increase by?

The increase would result in an additional $2.20 per month on your bill, if you're a residential customer.

The press release also indicates that starting in January of 2023, monthly bills will in fact be lower than current bills due to "offsets and decreases driven mainly by a reduction in energy capacity costs" it does not provide a dollar figure.

To counteract the potential increase, the Illinois Commerce Commission is reviewing a proposal to advance customers $65 million in deferred income tax benefits.

According to the release, this would offset 82 cents of that monthly increase.

ComEd also states that capacity charges customers pay during periods of high power supply are "expected to decline" by 65 percent.

When Would The Rate Increase Go Into Effect?

The process to review the request will take at least eight months. If it is approved, it would take effect sometime in January of 2023.

What's an Average Monthly Residential Bill for a ComEd Customer?

The average total monthly residential bill was $89.49 in February, slightly less than the $90 total bill in January 2015, ComEd says in the release.

ComEd customers experiencing difficulty paying their electric bill are encouraged to call ComEd at 1-800-334-7661, or visit ComEd.com/PaymentAssistance