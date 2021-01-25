ComEd Braces for Winter Storm, Deploys Equipment to Respond to Any Power Outages

Officials at ComEd are preparing for this week’s winter storm, saying that they are positioning trucks and opening its Emergency Operations Center to respond to any potential power outages.

The storm, which led to a winter storm warning across much of northern Illinois, is expected to challenge the power grid in several ways. With forecasted heavy snow of 5-to-8 inches in some locations, the possibility of freezing precipitation in areas in central Illinois, and with gusty winds expected throughout the area, the utility says that it is prepared to respond to any potential power interruptions.

“We are positioning our people and equipment to respond quickly and safely to any interruptions that result from this storm,” ComEd President and COO Terry Donnelly said in a statement.

According to the utility, critical facilities like police and fire stations, nursing homes and hospitals will be addressed first in the event of any power outages, followed by high-population areas.

If downed power lines are observed, residents are asked to call 1-800-EDISON1. Spanish-speaking residents are encouraged to call 1-800-95-LUCES.

Residents are reminded never to approach downed power lines, and are asked not to approach ComEd crews to ask about power restoration times.

Outages can be reported to ComEd via text message by texting the word OUT to 26633. Outages can also be reported to the company’s Twitter and Facebook accounts.

We will update this article with information on any potential power outages throughout the area.