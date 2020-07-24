Marquee Sports Network

Comcast Signs Deal to Carry Marquee Sports Network, Cubs Games

The agreement was reached hours before the Cubs' home opener

TNS via Getty Images

From left, Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, pitcher Kyle Hendricks and catcher Willson Contreras talk in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Comcast reached a deal Friday, allowing the television provider to carry the Chicago Cubs Marquee Sports Network.

The agreement was reached just hours before the Cubs' home opener against the Milwaukee Brewers.

“Our goal with the launch of Marquee was to serve our fans with unparalleled Cubs content and today’s agreement with Comcast means significantly more Cubs fans will have access to it,” Carne Kenney, Cubs president of business operations, said in a news release. “We welcome Comcast subscribers to Marquee Sports Network.”

Comcast customers can watch Marquee Sports Network on channel 202 in the Chicago area. Marquee will also be available for Comcast customers in the Fort Wayne and Indianapolis areas.

Subscribers can head to the network's website to find out which channels—standard definition and high definition—the network is on in their area.

Comcast is the parent company of NBC 5.

