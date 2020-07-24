Comcast Signs Deal to Carry Marquee Sports Network, Cubs Games

Comcast reached a deal Friday, allowing the television provider to carry the Chicago Cubs Marquee Sports Network.

The agreement was reached just hours before the Cubs' home opener against the Milwaukee Brewers.

“Our goal with the launch of Marquee was to serve our fans with unparalleled Cubs content and today’s agreement with Comcast means significantly more Cubs fans will have access to it,” Carne Kenney, Cubs president of business operations, said in a news release. “We welcome Comcast subscribers to Marquee Sports Network.”

Comcast customers can watch Marquee Sports Network on channel 202 in the Chicago area. Marquee will also be available for Comcast customers in the Fort Wayne and Indianapolis areas.

Subscribers can head to the network's website to find out which channels—standard definition and high definition—the network is on in their area.

Comcast is the parent company of NBC 5.