Comcast RISE Awards $1M in Grants to 100 BIPOC-Owned Small Businesses in Chicago, Cook County

Comcast on Tuesday released the names of 100 Chicago and Cook County BIPOC-owned small businesses that will receive $10,000 grants from the Comcast RISE Investment Fund.

The $1 million in local grants is part of a $5 million multi-city initiative designed to support BIPOC- (Black, Indigenous and other People of Color) owned small businesses in Chicago and Cook County, as well as Atlanta, Detroit, Houston and Philadelphia, that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

3:16 Magazine, Inc. - Chicago IL

447 Club Fitness, Inc. - Oak Park IL

8tiv Labs Corporation - Chicago IL

Noodles Etc. - Chicago IL

A&B Auto Transport - Chicago IL

AAA Storage Mgt. LLC - Chicago IL

AAMD Investment, LLC - Oak Forest IL

ABC Tailors - Chicago IL

Anthony Peter Hair Salon, Ltd. - Oak Park IL

Arju Corporation - Chicago IL

Axxum Consulting - Chicago IL

Barber Ambitionz, LLC - Burbank IL

Bella Dia Designs - Lansing IL

Bodhi & Sage - Chicago IL

Bombay Wraps - Chicago IL

Border City, Inc. - Chicago IL

Botran Technology, LLC - Chicago IL

Chicago Kernel - Chicago IL

Chicago Paramount Personal Training, LLC - Chicago IL

Chicagoland Realty Group - Oak Park IL

Coaching with Love Day Care Center - Chicago IL

Cocina Fusion - Chicago IL

Col Legno - Evanston IL

Crystal's Bridal, Inc. - Chicago IL

Dim Dim Foods, Inc. - Chicago IL

Dixieland Childcare - Chicago IL

DNET Investment, Corp. - Richton Park IL

Eagles Soar Consulting, LLC - Chicago IL

Elizabeth Martel Childcare - Chicago IL

En Lai - Midlothian IL

Farrell's Barber Shop - Chicago IL

Foremost Cleaners - Chicago IL

Fortune Nomads, Inc. - Chicago IL

Gina's Unbelievable Learning Center - Chicago IL

Glory Preservation Company - Oak Forest IL

Gobble Doggs - Chicago IL

Elk Cleaners - Elk Grove Village IL

Holt Health Care Management Services, Inc. - Chicago IL

Image Showcase - Chicago IL

Impormex USA Marketing Group - Chicago IL

Inner Vision International, Inc. - Chicago IL

Bottle & Bottega - Park Ridge IL

Jasmin Nail and Spa - Chicago IL

J-Gar Restaurant, Inc. - Chicago IL

Jili, LLC - Chicago IL

Jina Foods, Inc. - Chicago IL

Jones Realty - Country Club Hills IL

K.A.M Alliance, Inc. - Chicago IL

KFA, Inc. - Chicago IL

L. Lovely Nails, Ltd - Arlington Heights IL

LaDarris D. Hunt Insurance Agency, Inc. - South Holland IL

Lee Family Dental, PC - Chicago Heights IL

Lenore's Kitchen Catering, Inc. - Chicago IL

Little Green Leaf, Inc. - Chicago IL

Love Kinky Hair - Chicago IL

Lucila's Homemade, LLC - Chicago IL

Marcia G. Lee Realty - Chicago IL

Maria’s Daycare - Oak lawn IL

Murphy’s Lounge 2017, LLC - Chicago IL

Myth's, Inc. - Chicago IL

Nail Atelier CO - Chicago IL

Nail Bliss and Spa, Inc. - Bridgeview IL

Natural Born Salon - Chicago IL

New China Buffet - Chicago IL

Newground Environmental, LLC - Chicago IL

Northern Decor & Logistics, Inc. - Chicago IL

Odai Kolaib - Chicago IL

Phd Electronic, Inc. - Chicago IL

Pineapple Haven, Inc. - Chicago IL

Pooch Parlor, LLC - Homewood IL

Powell Photography, Inc. - Chicago IL

Prince Realty Group - Chicago IL

Priority Chicago Limousine, Inc. - Chicago IL

Purple Ribbon Chef - Chicago IL

Annapurna Simply Vegetarian - Chicago IL

Rashid Alahmad - Bridgeview IL

Remarkable Events - Melrose Park IL

Saang, Inc. - Morton Grove IL

Sahil - Chicago IL

Sakura Teppanyaki and Sushi - Chicago IL

Shakti Shiv. Ltd. - Chicago IL

Shika & Co. Extensions - Chicago IL

Sirron Pilates, LLC - Chicago IL

Smart Learning Center - Chicago IL

Sourcing It Out, Inc. - Chicago IL

Southside Management, Inc. - Chicago IL

Starr Daycare - Maywood IL

Studio 6957, LLC - Chicago IL

Suburban Pediatrics Medical Center - Chicago Heights IL

Subway - Chicago IL

Techmark Multi-Services, Inc. - Chicago IL

TMH Behavioral Services - Chicago IL

Touch of Elegance Cleaners - Schaumburg IL

Veola's Day Spa and Wellness Center - Chicago IL

Wellness Spa of Palatine, Inc. - Palatine IL

Wentworth Dental Clinic, PC - Chicago IL

Westside Insurance Agency - Chicago IL

Woodlawn Animal Hospital, Ltd. - Chicago IL

Yeimi's Beauty Salon - Chicago IL

ZSK, Inc. - Skokie IL

Comcast RISE, which stands for “Representation, Investment, Strength and Empowerment,” is part of an expanded commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion the company announced last summer. The Comcast RISE Investment Fund is a component of the Comcast RISE initiative, which was formed in late 2020 to give BIPOC-owned small businesses, from bakeries and barber shops to childcare centers and cleaning services, tools they need to not just survive, but thrive going forward. Since Comcast RISE began, the company has awarded nearly 2,500 businesses in 422 cities across 34 states grants and other awards, including:

Marketing Services : The following services from Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, and its creative agency, Mnemonic, are designed to help recipients with their marketing and media campaigns, including: Media: A linear TV media campaign to run over a 90-day period. Creative Production: Turnkey 30-second TV commercial production, plus a media strategy consultation and a 90-day linear TV media campaign. Consulting: Advertising and marketing consultations with local Effectv marketing, research and creative teams to gain insights on how to drive business.

: The following services from Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, and its creative agency, Mnemonic, are designed to help recipients with their marketing and media campaigns, including:

Technology Makeovers: The state-of-the-art equipment and technology upgrade from Comcast Business includes computer equipment as well as internet, voice and cybersecurity services for up to a 12-month period. (Taxes and other fees may still apply for tech makeover services.)

"We launched Comcast RISE, because we were out in the field every day and were seeing first-hand how deeply COVID-19 was impacting small, diverse-owned businesses in communities throughout the region," said Jeff Cobb, Comcast Business Regional Vice President. "Our hope is that the financial resources and services we’re providing through Comcast RISE not only help these businesses survive the pandemic, but adapt to a rapidly changing business environment moving forward."

Comcast RISE is investing in ongoing mentorship and resources by partnering with Ureeka, an online platform for entrepreneurs, to provide Comcast RISE Investment Fund grant recipients with business coaching to help them build skills in company foundation, growing customers and financial stability.

In addition, all Comcast RISE recipients will receive access to a specialized online networking community within Ureeka that includes educational resources, sources of capital and vetted experts, including the U.S. Black Chambers, Asian/Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce and Entrepreneurship, the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Association for Enterprise Opportunity, Walker’s Legacy and Operation Hope.

"Comcast RISE represents a holistic program that can help advance BIPOC entrepreneurs. The commitment to coaching, capital and connections is critical for historically overlooked communities in achieving economic prosperity," said Melissa Bradley, Co-founder of Ureeka. "We are humbled and excited to partner on this program."

Through Comcast RISE, the company also announced plans to support 13,000 BIPOC-owned small businesses with monetary grants; a TV campaign, production of a TV commercial or consulting services from Effectv; or computer equipment, internet, voice or cybersecurity from Comcast Business by 2022.

Visit www.ComcastRISE.com to apply and for more information and updates.