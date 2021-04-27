Comcast RISE Awards $1M in Grants to 100 BIPOC-Owned Small Businesses in Chicago, Cook County

Comcast on Tuesday released the names of 100 Chicago and Cook County BIPOC-owned small businesses that will receive $10,000 grants from the Comcast RISE Investment Fund.
The $1 million in local grants is part of a $5 million multi-city initiative designed to support BIPOC- (Black, Indigenous and other People of Color) owned small businesses in Chicago and Cook County, as well as Atlanta, Detroit, Houston and Philadelphia, that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- 3:16 Magazine, Inc. - Chicago IL
- 447 Club Fitness, Inc. - Oak Park IL
- 8tiv Labs Corporation - Chicago IL
- Noodles Etc. - Chicago IL
- A&B Auto Transport - Chicago IL
- AAA Storage Mgt. LLC - Chicago IL
- AAMD Investment, LLC - Oak Forest IL
- ABC Tailors - Chicago IL
- Anthony Peter Hair Salon, Ltd. - Oak Park IL
- Arju Corporation - Chicago IL
- Axxum Consulting - Chicago IL
- Barber Ambitionz, LLC - Burbank IL
- Bella Dia Designs - Lansing IL
- Bodhi & Sage - Chicago IL
- Bombay Wraps - Chicago IL
- Border City, Inc. - Chicago IL
- Botran Technology, LLC - Chicago IL
- Chicago Kernel - Chicago IL
- Chicago Paramount Personal Training, LLC - Chicago IL
- Chicagoland Realty Group - Oak Park IL
- Coaching with Love Day Care Center - Chicago IL
- Cocina Fusion - Chicago IL
- Col Legno - Evanston IL
- Crystal's Bridal, Inc. - Chicago IL
- Dim Dim Foods, Inc. - Chicago IL
- Dixieland Childcare - Chicago IL
- DNET Investment, Corp. - Richton Park IL
- Eagles Soar Consulting, LLC - Chicago IL
- Elizabeth Martel Childcare - Chicago IL
- En Lai - Midlothian IL
- Farrell's Barber Shop - Chicago IL
- Foremost Cleaners - Chicago IL
- Fortune Nomads, Inc. - Chicago IL
- Gina's Unbelievable Learning Center - Chicago IL
- Glory Preservation Company - Oak Forest IL
- Gobble Doggs - Chicago IL
- Elk Cleaners - Elk Grove Village IL
- Holt Health Care Management Services, Inc. - Chicago IL
- Image Showcase - Chicago IL
- Impormex USA Marketing Group - Chicago IL
- Inner Vision International, Inc. - Chicago IL
- Bottle & Bottega - Park Ridge IL
- Jasmin Nail and Spa - Chicago IL
- J-Gar Restaurant, Inc. - Chicago IL
- Jili, LLC - Chicago IL
- Jina Foods, Inc. - Chicago IL
- Jones Realty - Country Club Hills IL
- K.A.M Alliance, Inc. - Chicago IL
- KFA, Inc. - Chicago IL
- L. Lovely Nails, Ltd - Arlington Heights IL
- LaDarris D. Hunt Insurance Agency, Inc. - South Holland IL
- Lee Family Dental, PC - Chicago Heights IL
- Lenore's Kitchen Catering, Inc. - Chicago IL
- Little Green Leaf, Inc. - Chicago IL
- Love Kinky Hair - Chicago IL
- Lucila's Homemade, LLC - Chicago IL
- Marcia G. Lee Realty - Chicago IL
- Maria’s Daycare - Oak lawn IL
- Murphy’s Lounge 2017, LLC - Chicago IL
- Myth's, Inc. - Chicago IL
- Nail Atelier CO - Chicago IL
- Nail Bliss and Spa, Inc. - Bridgeview IL
- Natural Born Salon - Chicago IL
- New China Buffet - Chicago IL
- Newground Environmental, LLC - Chicago IL
- Northern Decor & Logistics, Inc. - Chicago IL
- Odai Kolaib - Chicago IL
- Phd Electronic, Inc. - Chicago IL
- Pineapple Haven, Inc. - Chicago IL
- Pooch Parlor, LLC - Homewood IL
- Powell Photography, Inc. - Chicago IL
- Prince Realty Group - Chicago IL
- Priority Chicago Limousine, Inc. - Chicago IL
- Purple Ribbon Chef - Chicago IL
- Annapurna Simply Vegetarian - Chicago IL
- Rashid Alahmad - Bridgeview IL
- Remarkable Events - Melrose Park IL
- Saang, Inc. - Morton Grove IL
- Sahil - Chicago IL
- Sakura Teppanyaki and Sushi - Chicago IL
- Shakti Shiv. Ltd. - Chicago IL
- Shika & Co. Extensions - Chicago IL
- Sirron Pilates, LLC - Chicago IL
- Smart Learning Center - Chicago IL
- Sourcing It Out, Inc. - Chicago IL
- Southside Management, Inc. - Chicago IL
- Starr Daycare - Maywood IL
- Studio 6957, LLC - Chicago IL
- Suburban Pediatrics Medical Center - Chicago Heights IL
- Subway - Chicago IL
- Techmark Multi-Services, Inc. - Chicago IL
- TMH Behavioral Services - Chicago IL
- Touch of Elegance Cleaners - Schaumburg IL
- Veola's Day Spa and Wellness Center - Chicago IL
- Wellness Spa of Palatine, Inc. - Palatine IL
- Wentworth Dental Clinic, PC - Chicago IL
- Westside Insurance Agency - Chicago IL
- Woodlawn Animal Hospital, Ltd. - Chicago IL
- Yeimi's Beauty Salon - Chicago IL
- ZSK, Inc. - Skokie IL
Comcast RISE, which stands for “Representation, Investment, Strength and Empowerment,” is part of an expanded commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion the company announced last summer. The Comcast RISE Investment Fund is a component of the Comcast RISE initiative, which was formed in late 2020 to give BIPOC-owned small businesses, from bakeries and barber shops to childcare centers and cleaning services, tools they need to not just survive, but thrive going forward. Since Comcast RISE began, the company has awarded nearly 2,500 businesses in 422 cities across 34 states grants and other awards, including:
- Marketing Services: The following services from Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, and its creative agency, Mnemonic, are designed to help recipients with their marketing and media campaigns, including:
- Media: A linear TV media campaign to run over a 90-day period.
- Creative Production: Turnkey 30-second TV commercial production, plus a media strategy consultation and a 90-day linear TV media campaign.
- Consulting: Advertising and marketing consultations with local Effectv marketing, research and creative teams to gain insights on how to drive business.
- Technology Makeovers: The state-of-the-art equipment and technology upgrade from Comcast Business includes computer equipment as well as internet, voice and cybersecurity services for up to a 12-month period. (Taxes and other fees may still apply for tech makeover services.)
"We launched Comcast RISE, because we were out in the field every day and were seeing first-hand how deeply COVID-19 was impacting small, diverse-owned businesses in communities throughout the region," said Jeff Cobb, Comcast Business Regional Vice President. "Our hope is that the financial resources and services we’re providing through Comcast RISE not only help these businesses survive the pandemic, but adapt to a rapidly changing business environment moving forward."
Local
Comcast RISE is investing in ongoing mentorship and resources by partnering with Ureeka, an online platform for entrepreneurs, to provide Comcast RISE Investment Fund grant recipients with business coaching to help them build skills in company foundation, growing customers and financial stability.
In addition, all Comcast RISE recipients will receive access to a specialized online networking community within Ureeka that includes educational resources, sources of capital and vetted experts, including the U.S. Black Chambers, Asian/Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce and Entrepreneurship, the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Association for Enterprise Opportunity, Walker’s Legacy and Operation Hope.
"Comcast RISE represents a holistic program that can help advance BIPOC entrepreneurs. The commitment to coaching, capital and connections is critical for historically overlooked communities in achieving economic prosperity," said Melissa Bradley, Co-founder of Ureeka. "We are humbled and excited to partner on this program."
Through Comcast RISE, the company also announced plans to support 13,000 BIPOC-owned small businesses with monetary grants; a TV campaign, production of a TV commercial or consulting services from Effectv; or computer equipment, internet, voice or cybersecurity from Comcast Business by 2022.
Visit www.ComcastRISE.com to apply and for more information and updates.