Colts GM upset about Bears claiming LB Sterling Weatherford originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The Bears were the most active team on the waiver wire, claiming a league-high six players from waivers and adding them to the 53-man roster.
One of the names the Bears claimed was Colts linebacker Sterling Weatherford.
He must have potential, considering Colts general manager Chris Ballard mentioned Weatherford was a "hard one" to lose on the waiver wire. The team likely wanted to sign him back to the practice squad -- had he cleared waivers.
Weatherford, 23, is a 6-foot-4, 220 pound linebacker out of Miami University (Ohio). He's also played some defensive back/safety roles. He totaled 209 tackles, 10.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks, four interceptions, 19 pass deflections, and two forced fumbles in 38 games played in college.
He's joining a lowly linebacker room highlighted by the likes of Roquan Smith. Matthew Adams, Nicholas Morrow and Jack Sanborn represent the rest of the squad.