Colts Close Practice Facility After Positive Tests for Virus

The Indianapolis Colts closed their practice facility after “several individuals” tested positive for COVID-19, the team said Friday.

The Colts wrote on Twitter that the team will work remotely.

“This morning, we were informed that several individuals within our organization have tested positive for COVID-19. The team is currently in the process of confirming those tests,” the Colts said. “In the meantime, the practice facility will be closed and the team will work remotely while following NFL protocols.”

The Colts are scheduled to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The Atlanta Falcons closed their facility Thursday following a second positive test for COVID-19, the Tennessee Titans played Tuesday following a 16-day layoff because of an outbreak, and the New England Patriots have twice had their original Week 5 matchup against Denver postponed following four positive coronavirus tests by players. They’re set to play Sunday.

