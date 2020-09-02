coronavirus in illinois

College Students Who Test Positive For Coronavirus Should Quarantine on Campus, Health Expert Says

NBC 5 Investigates has found more than 15,000 coronavirus cases at more than 50 Illinois colleges and more than 50 out-of-state colleges most attended by Illinois students just since they’ve returned.

By Chris Coffey

College students who test positive for the coronavirus should quarantine on campus and not be sent to their hometowns, according to one of the country’s leading infectious disease experts.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told NBC’s "TODAY" that colleges should keep the students in a place that is sequestered enough from other students.

“Don’t have them go home, because they can be spreading it in their home state,” Fauci said.

Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker echoed that message in his press briefing on Wednesday.

“I’ve been very clear that we need to make sure that people are focused on testing, that we’ve got a plan on each campus and that where there are kids who are sick or are suspected to have COVID-19 that there’s a way to isolate them,” Pritzker said.

