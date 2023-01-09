Colin Cowherd Says Bears Won't Know What to Do With the No. 1 Pick

Cowherd says Bears won't know what to do with No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On The Herd, radio host Colin Cowherd argued the Bears earning the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft doesn't guarantee them success in rebuilding their roster.

"They're the family member that wins the lottery. They're not gonna know what to do with it anyway, right?" Cowherd said.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"My takeaway is you have a pitiful offensive line, a bad receiving core and in 2022 those are the two things you gotta get right. I love the fact that the Bears have leverage and power and they're gonna get multiple picks. But, I don't think they're gonna know what to do with it."

"If I was the Bears, I would not only trade down the pick, but trade down and not just get draft picks. They've shown no ability to draft offensive players."



— @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/6pfudjXGl3 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 9, 2023

Cowherd is correct in evaluating the Bears' roster as extremely flawed.

The Bears ended this season with the lowest-ranked defense in the league and the 23rd-ranked offense. By season's end, they lost 10 straight games and punched in the worst record in the league.

There are fixes to be made on the roster, both offensively and defensively.

Offensively, the Bears need to reshape the offensive line and add pieces to the wide receiver core. Evident by Justin Fields' season, he was forced to rush for over 1,000 yards to maintain offensive productivity, while being sacked over 50 times and pressured on over 33 percent of his dropbacks.

Defensively, the Bears maintained the worst pass-rushing unit in the league, eclipsing the lowest quarterback sack mark. They also traded away Roquan Smith, who played a lynchpin part in Matt Eberflus' defense as the WILL linebacker.

But, it's an offensive league, as Cowherd explains. He notes 10 of the top-11 offensive teams in the NFL clinched a playoff berth. In saying that, he admits he doesn't withhold much faith in the Bears' organization to construct a viable offense, given the franchise's infatuation with defense.

"Last year's draft is a great example," Cowherd said. "First two picks – a corner and a safety, and they're both great. By the time they got to the third round and drafted a wide receiver [Velus Jones] – they could've called me – a guy who can't track the ball, a guy that's kinda a fast guy you can run occasionally on a jet sweep. But, he's not a third-round wide receiver."

It's true, Jones can be chalked up as a miss for the franchise. He recorded just over 200 yards from scrimmage with two touchdowns in his rookie season, hardly seeing the field. He mainly played the part of a kick returner, a position he was shortly stripped of early in the season.

Adding more fuel to Cowherd's fire, pundits and outsiders have analyzed Chase Claypool as a miss for the organization too.

The Bears traded a second-round pick (essentially a first-round pick, since the Bears have the No. 1 pick in the second round and the Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-rounder) for Claypool just before the trade deadline.

Over 10 games with the Bears, Claypool caught 10 passes for 140 yards and failed to record a single score. He sported an absent presence with the Bears during his premiere season.

RELATED: What Bears can expect in potential draft trade for No. 1 pick

Still, it's early for Ryan Poles & Co. The new regime has been in Chicago for one season and has the bulk of their work in front of them.

To Cowherd, he knows exactly what he would do if he were standing in the Bears' shoes.

"If I was the Bears, I would not only trade down with the pick, I would trade down and not just get draft picks because they've shown no ability to draft offensive players and develop them," Cowherd said.

Cowherd claims the Bears should aim to trade their draft choice for an established, coveted player in the league, to avoid the necessity of developing him.

Along with finding a player, Cowherd says the Bears should use the stuffed war chest they possess to help bolster their roster.

The Bears have the No. 1 pick in the draft, along with seven other picks. They also have ~$118 million in cap space to work with in free agency.

Yet, as reiterated multiple times throughout his argument, Cowherd doesn't believe these assets make the Bears destined for greatness.

"Just because you're in a power position or win the lottery doesn't mean you know what to do with the money. And I have great fear about Chicago," Cowherd said.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.