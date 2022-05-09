Cole Swindell, Jeff Foxworthy Among Grandstand Performers at DuQuoin State Fair

The DuQuoin State Fair is set to celebrate agriculture and country music this summer, and some big names are on the bill as the state has announced its grandstand headliners for the annual festival.

The fair, set to take place between Aug. 26 and Sept. 4, will feature country music, comedy and live racing this summer, according to organizers.

Headlining the list of performers is country music star Cole Swindell, who will appear on the first Saturday of the fair on Aug. 27.

Swindell won the Academy of Country Music’s “New Artist of the Year” award in 2015, and has been nominated for “Best Country Song” at the Grammy’s for his tune “Break Up in the End.”

On Aug. 28, a tribute to the music of the 1990’s will take place, with Montell Jordan, Tone Loc and Young MC all performing.

Comedian Jeff Foxworthy will hit the stage on Sept. 2, officials said.

Live harness racing will get the fair underway on Aug. 26, while automotive racing will take place with the USAC and ARCA both holding events on the fair’s final weekend.

Here is the full list of headliners:

Friday, Aug. 26: Live Harness Racing

Saturday, Aug. 27: Cole Swindell

Sunday, Aug. 28: “I Love the 90’s”

Monday, Aug. 29: Randy Houser

Tuesday, Aug. 30: Jordan Davis

Wednesday, Aug. 31: Chase Rice

Friday, Sept. 2: Jeff Foxworthy

Saturday, Sept. 3: USAC Racing

Sunday, Sept. 4: ARCA Racing

The DuQuoin State Fair was first organized in 1923, and has been operated since the 1980’s by the state of Illinois. It is one of two state fairs held in Illinois, with the other taking place in Springfield.

Tickets for the announced shows will go on sale on May 19.