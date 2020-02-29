Cold-Related Death Count Rises to 37 in Cook County This Season

Five more people in Cook County were confirmed to have died from cold-related causes in recent months, bringing the season’s total to 37.

The most recent death happened Wednesday in southwest suburban Chicago Ridge.

An 85-year-old woman was found about 8:30 a.m. in the 10900 block of South Lyman Avenue, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. She was pronounced dead about 9 a.m.

An autopsy found she died of heart disease with cold exposure as a contributing factor, the medical examiner’s office said. Her death was ruled an accident.

Earlier this month, a man was found dead in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

Officers arriving to a call of an overdose Feb. 1 found a 33-year-old man dead in a vacant house in the 500 block of North Pulaski Road, Chicago police said.

An autopsy found the man died of an opioid overdose with cold exposure as a contributing factor, and his death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.

On Jan. 19, a woman died of cold-related causes in South Shore.

Acquaintances went to check up on the 59-year-old and found her unresponsive in a vehicle in the 2400 block of East 73rd Street, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The woman died of hypothermia due to cold exposure, with cardiovascular disease and alcohol intoxication contributing, the medical examiner’s office said. Her death was ruled an accident.

Nearly a month earlier, a man was found dead in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

A worker found the man, 49, unresponsive Dec. 23 outside in the 3100 block of West Warren Boulevard, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy determined he died of a fentanyl and heroin overdose with cold exposure playing a role, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.

A man died in Englewood of cold-related causes earlier in December.

On Dec. 7, the man, 36, was taken from the 6500 block of South Peoria Avenue to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The man died of hypothermia due to cold exposure, as well as a fentanyl overdose, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy ruled his death an accident.

At least 32 other people have died of cold-related causes since Nov. 1, 2019, according to the medical examiner’s office and Sun-Times records.

Last season, 60 cold-related deaths were reported in Cook County between Sept. 14, 2018, and May 23, 2019.