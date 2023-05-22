Cold Front to Drop Temps Near Lake Michigan, but Will They Rebound for Memorial Day Weekend?

While not quite so dramatic as a “pneumonia front” that dropped temperatures nearly 20 degrees within a matter of minutes earlier this month, another cold front will plunge across the Chicago area overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

High temperatures Tuesday are expected to feel downright summerlike, rising into the low-to-mid 80s across the area, but when the front arrived, those readings will drop considerably.

In fact, low temperatures could drop into the low-to-mid 50s in some areas by Wednesday morning, and those readings could struggle to rebound as the afternoon arrives, with highs in the upper-50s to low-60s near the lake.

Areas further inland should be warmer, with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s, and areas south of Interstate 80 likely won’t see much impact, with highs still reaching into the mid-to-upper 70s.

The real question for those traveling for Memorial Day weekend is whether temperatures will rebound, and according to forecast models, they will do exactly that.

Over the weekend, temperatures will once again rise into the 70s and the 80s areawide, with plenty of sunshine as a dry weather pattern maintains its grip on the region.

