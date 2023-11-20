A $1,200 gold coin was dropped into a Salvation Army Red Kettle Thursday in suburban Libertyville, making it the first of the season.

The gold coin was a South African 1/2 Krugerrand that was dropped at a kettle outside Jewel-Osco, 1300 S. Milwaukee Ave., the Salvation Army said in a statement.

The Red Kettle campaign kicked off Nov. 10 at over 200 locations across Chicago. The Salvation Army’s Christmas fundraising goal is $18 million this season.

The donation will stay local and will help fund services for food and clothing for migrant families in Waukegan and Libertyville.

“There’s an increasing need for assistance as more migrant families come into our area looking for rent assistance and clothing vouchers, that’s where this gift will help,” Major Dan Faundez, corps officer at The Salvation Army Waukegan Corps, said in a statement.

“This will also be key for supplies in our pantry. We’ve had to reduce the amount we’ve been able to hand out, we’re hoping this will help us continue to provide those services.”

Last season, The Salvation Army north and central Illinois division received 10 gold coins.

In 2019, a gold coin worth nearly $2,000 was dropped in a kettle in Tinley Park. The coin was dropped anonymously into a kettle outside Jewel-Osco, 17117 S. Harlem Ave. The 123 $20 Double Eagle gold coin was wrapped in a plastic sleeve with a note saying it’s “Mint State-60 grade.”

Also in 2019, a 1-ounce “Gold Eagle” coin worth between $1,200 and $1,500 was dropped at a Hobby Lobby in Crystal Lake.

Several gold coins worth thousands of dollars were dropped at red kettles across the Chicagoland area in 2018.