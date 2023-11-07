Coffee run turns into $1 million prize for Illinois Lottery player

A morning trip for a cup of coffee turned into a massive payday for one lucky central Illinois resident, as they collected a cool $1 million prize on a scratch-off ticket.

The winning ticket was purchased at a gas station in Philo, a small community located just south of Champaign.

“it’s the craziest thing to ever happen to me. I still can’t stop shaking,” the person told the Illinois Lottery. “My wife was just saying ‘you’ve got to stop buying those things.’ So you can imagine how ecstatic I was to be able to tell her I won.”

According to the prize-winner, who chose to remain anonymous, they purchased the “$2,000 Frenzy Multiplier” ticket on their way to work, along with their daily cup of coffee.

A construction worker, the winner said he immediately turned around and headed home after scratching off the ticket.

“When I showed my wife the winning ticket, she did a triple-take. She then asked me if she was dreaming, and I told her ‘I hope not,’” he said.

According to the Illinois Lottery, the prize winner said he would start a college fund for his kids with the money, but they did not specify whether they continued on to work that morning.