Cody Whitehair Ruled Out of the Bears Game With Knee Injury

By Ryan Taylor

Whitehair ruled out of Bears game with knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bears left guard Cody Whitehair will not return to Sunday's game against the Giants after injuring his knee. 

Whitehair left the game in the second quarter. He walked off the field under his power and was evaluated in the blue medical tent. 

First-year Bear, Lucas Patrick, took over for Whitehair at left guard. 

Other inactive for the game include Matt Adams, Dane Cruikshank, Ryan Griffin, Jaylon Johnson and David Montgomery. 

