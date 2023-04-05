Coby White Surpasses Michael Jordan for Bulls' All-Time 3-Pointers

Coby White surpasses Michael Jordan with Bulls record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Coby White passed Michael Jordan on the Chicago Bulls franchise's all-time 3-pointers made list with a shot from downtown against the Milwaukee Bucks. White passed one of the greatest all-time to move into the fourth-most. Kirk Hinrich, Zach LaVine and Scottie Pippen are all ahead of him.

Coby White has passed Michael Jordan for sole possession of no. 5 on the all-time franchise 3-point list pic.twitter.com/3GHtHQb1ts — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) April 6, 2023

He is a little over 100 3-pointers off Pippen, who made 664 in his career with the Bulls. Hinrich made 1,049 behind the arc during his tenure in Chicago. Over his career, White has made 36.7 percent of the 3-pointers he's attempted with the Bulls. Throughout four years with the Bulls, he's attempted 1,511 shots from downtown.

Despite a dip in the box score, White is having a solid season with the Bulls. He's averaging 9.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

His defense has improved, as shown by his 114 defensive rating. He's refined his ball handling, too. White is recording the fewest number of turnovers on average for a single season in his career.

