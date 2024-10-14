Coast Guard searching for missing boater in Lake Michigan near Lake Forest

Authorities in northwest suburban Lake Forest were searching for a missing boater who disappeared Sunday on Lake Michigan.

According to the Lake Forest Fire Department, at around 2:44 p.m., personnel responded to the boat launch at 601 Forest Park Rd. regarding a missing boater. A man sailing a 15-foot catamaran-style boat was expected to meet a relative at the launch but failed to arrive.

In response, the fire department deployed its rescue boat and a drone, which located the missing vessel, authorities said. No one was on board, however.

Firefighters reported challenging water conditions at the time, with waves reaching 4 to 6 feet. As a result, the fire department requested additional assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard, which deployed a helicopter and boat to the scene, officials said.

Rescue crews later obtained information that the boater's cell phone pinged near Glencoe Beach, according to authorities. First responders halted their search of the water at around 5:30 p.m., but the search of the air remained ongoing as of late Sunday.

Relatives told authorities the boater was not wearing a personal flotation device at the time.