Following two major ice rescues in Lake Michigan on Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard is warning winter enthusiasts of potentially deadly conditions on frozen lakes due to unstable ice conditions.

A total of 25 people were rescued on Sunday on two separate ice floes, according to Coast Guard officials.

Members of the Station Sturgeon Bay responded to a call of 11 people stranded on an ice floe near Sherwood Point, Wis., leading to the rescue of five adults and six children back to shore.

After the rescue in Wisconsin, the Coast Guard responded to reports of people stranded on an ice floe and in the water near Sebewaing, Mich., where crews from Station Saginaw River, Air Station Detroit and Air Station Traverse City collaborated in a rescue.

Officials said 14 people were safely taken to shore in varying conditions, with two patients receiving care for hypothermia.

“The two large ice rescue cases highlight the unpredictability of the ice on the Great Lakes, especially with fluctuating temperatures. We appreciate the swift response from all agencies involved and recovering everyone safely,” Capt. Timothy Holt said.

Holt is the Chief of Incident Management for the Coast Guard's Ninth District.

Coast Guard officials offered the following advice in response to the rescues:

Take precautions, not chances. The risk of death from accidental immersion during cold weather seasons is higher than in warm seasons. The water is colder and survival time is greatly diminished. Dress for the water temperatures. Cold water lowers body heat dramatically faster than cold air. Even if you are not planning on entering the water, the possibility of that happening is very real. Never leave without a VHF-FM radio or personal locator beacon and always be sure to tell someone where you are going, when you expect to return and advise them of any changes in the plan. Every minute counts in a cold-water environment, and preparation may mean the difference between life and death.

The Coast Guard emphasizes that this year's overall milder winter has led to historically low ice coverage, with officials advising to check ice conditions before going on or near the water.