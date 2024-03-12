CM Punk to return to Monday Night RAW in his hometown Chicago

WWE Superstar and Chicago native CM Punk is set to make a special appearance for his hometown crowd, according to the company.

WWE announced on Monday that the "Best in the World" will appear on the March 25 edition of "Monday Night Raw," at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

This will mark CM Punk’s first return to Chicago since his shocking homecoming to WWE in November at Survivor Series, also at Allstate Arena. The event broke records for the highest attendance with 17,138 fans, surpassing the previous Survivor Series gate record set in Brooklyn in 2021.

With this announcement, WWE has opened new seating sections for the previously sold-out show, and tickets are now available on Ticketmaster.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Punk's last appearance on Monday Night Raw was on February 5, 2024, when he revealed an injury sustained at the Royal Rumble.