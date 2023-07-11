With summer in Chicago in full swing, the popular Millennium Park summer film series is set to kick off for the 2023 season Tuesday.

The series, put on by the city of Chicago and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, was announced earlier this year, alongside the Millennium Park Summer Music Series, as well as the Millennium Park Summer Workout series, all of which are free.

“DCASE and our cultural partners have curated a dynamic, and diverse summer of free arts programming in Millennium Park. We look forward to welcoming millions of locals and visitors downtown this summer to experience these remarkable programs,” DCASE Commissioner Erin Harkey said in a release.

All films are shown on a 40-foot LED screen from the Pritzker stage. Guests can watch from the seating bowl or on the Great Lawn. Movies begin at 6:30 p.m. However, Tuesday's forecast may put a damper on the events.

Below is the full lineup for the film series, as well as the other Millennium Park events slated for 2023.

July 11: Fast Five

July 18: Turning Red

July 25: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Aug. 1: Summer of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Aug. 8: Clueless

Aug. 15: Top Gun: Maverick

Aug. 22: Barbershop

Aug. 29: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Millennium Park Summer Music Series

The music series runs through Aug. 21. Performances take place Mondays and Thursdays, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 pm.

July 13: Big Freedia, The Femmergy" feat. Mister Wallace & Friends + VITIGRRL

July 17: Yemi Alade, Son Palenque + DJ's TopDonn & Dee Money

July 20: Stephen Marley, Skanking Lizard & Jump Up Records' 30th anniversary with DJ Chuck Wren

July 24: Kurt Vile and the Violators, Finom

July 31: Shemekia Copeland, Martha Redbone Roots Project

Aug. 10: GRAMMY® Legacies and Looking Ahead - Vieux Farka Touré & Cedric Burnside

Aug. 17: PJ Morton, Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio

Aug. 2: Carla Morrison, Girl Ultra + DJ Roxyo Sounds

Millennium Park Summer Workouts

Summer workouts run through Sept. 2 on most Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

8–8:45 a.m.: Pilates (no classes 7/1)

9–9:45 a.m.: Yoga (no classes 7/1)

10–10:45 a.m.: Cardio Kickboxing (no classes on 6/10, 7/1, 9/2)

11–11:45 a.m.: Zumba® (no classes on 6/10, 7/1, 9/2)

Other events at Millennium Park for the 2023 summer season include the Chicago Gospel Music Festival June 3, the Chicago Blues Festival June 8-11, Grant Park Music Festival June 14 - Aug. 19, the Chicago Jazz Festival Aug. 31 through Sept. 3 and more.