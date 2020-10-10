Cloudy, Windy Skies Cover the Chicago Area This Weekend

Clouds cover the area Saturday as wind gusts sweep through Chicago and temperatures continue to cool.

After warming up this week, the Chicago area is expected to see temperatures cooling down in the next few days though still above average for this time of year.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, temperatures in the mid to low 70s are expected Saturday and will likely drop throughout the day as a cold front moves through the region.

Starting around 5 p.m., cloud coverage should clear with temperatures mostly in the 60s by the lakefront. Temperatures could remain in the mid to high 70s inland.

Mostly cloudy skies expected Sunday with highs in the high 60s and low 70s and potentially strong winds, according to the National Weather Service.

On Columbus Day, the area has a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the morning and then again in the late afternoon. Highs will likely be in the high 60s and low 70s.

Next week will likely provide mostly clear, sunny skies with highs in the 50s and 60s.