Cloud cover likely to block ‘Chicagohenge' sunrise on 1st day of spring

The astronomical start of spring officially takes place overnight with the occurrence of the vernal equinox, marking the start of a new season and a chance to see a unique Chicago phenomenon with "Chicagohenge" sunrises and sunsets.

While the season officially begins at 4:01 a.m., a clear look at Thursday's sunrise will likely be obscured by cloud cover as overnight rain and snow begins to dissipate from the region.

Although you may not get a good look tomorrow morning, Thursday's sunrise is far from the only chance to see Chicagohenge this year.

Twice a year, near both the vernal and autumnal equinoxes, the city's street grid aligns with sunrises and sunsets, creating the picturesque sight.

According to Adler Planetarium, Chicago's street grid lines up almost exactly with the cardinal directions of a compass, creating ideal conditions for clear sunset and sunrise views as seasons change.

Named after the historic Stonehenge monument, a sculpture similar to Stonehenge named "America's Courtyard" can be found on the right side of the planetarium when approaching the building.

According to the planetarium, the best times to view Chicagohenge for the vernal equinox come just after local sunrise and just before local sunset, with the views able to be seen by looking due east and due west, respectively.

Below are the sunrise and sunset times for this spring's Chicagohenge:

Thursday, March 20: Sunrise at 6:53 a.m., sunset at 7:03 p.m.

Friday, March 21: Sunrise at 6:51 a.m., sunset at 7:04 p.m.

Saturday, March 22: Sunrise at 6:50 a.m., sunset at 7:05 p.m.

More information on Chicagohenge can be found here.