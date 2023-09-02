Closures scheduled on DuSable Lake Shore Drive for ‘Bike the Drive' on Sunday

Closures on DuSable Lake Shore Drive are scheduled early Sunday morning in preparation of the annual "Bike the Drive" event, in which thousands of bikers will ride on the historic Chicago thoroughfare.

The event allows bicyclists to ride freely on the drive from Hollywood Avenue to 57th Street, with a 12:30 p.m. festival in Grant Park concluding Sunday's festivities.

In order to clear the road for cyclists, all motorist traffic will be cleared from DuSable Lake Shore Drive by 6 a.m. Sunday.

The official start time for Bike the Drive is at 6:30 a.m., with bicyclists able to pass through the Fullerton Avenue and Oakwood Boulevard checkpoints from 6:35-10:25 a.m., before bicycle closures begin at 10:30 a.m.

Checkpoints will be redirected from 10:35 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., with rolling re-openings scheduled from 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Vehicular traffic is slated to be fully re-opened on DuSable Lake Shore Drive from 11:30-11:45 a.m.

Helmets are required for those participating and motorists are encouraged to find alternative routes. More information on the event can be found here.