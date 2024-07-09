Following widespread community opposition and the decision to hold a re-vote, the closure of Palatine Stables will move forward, according to the Palatine Park District.

During a re-vote on Monday, the Palatine Park District's Board of Commissioners narrowly elected, 3-2, to shut down the equestrian center, which has served the suburban community since the 1950s.

The board in May voted to close the stables, citing concerns for structural integrity and public safety. Hundreds of horseriders formed a chorus at the board's meeting in June, with some saying it provides important services to the community, including riding lessons, boarding and therapy services.

But that wasn't all.

“It teaches children and adults compassion, responsibility, sportsmanship,” Julie Bohannon said in June.

Terry Ruff, the park district's board president, previously told NBC Chicago that the decision to close was not easy, citing a recent structural assessment. He said it came down to safety issues and the cost to make the necessary repairs.

"The renovation would have been over $2.6 million," Ruff explained in May. "That’s a lot of money just to keep the stables where it’s at. That wasn’t any improvements or making any changes to it. That’s just getting the stables back to where it is now."

Some families who have called the stables a second home said they were blindsided and claimed the board didn't provide prior notice of the initial vote. The stables will close at the end of November.