Palatine

Closure of Palatine Stables to move ahead following revote

The Palatine Park District, which owns the stable, made the decision to close it by the end of the summer, citing safety issues and costly repairs.

By Evrod Cassimy

Following widespread community opposition and the decision to hold a re-vote, the closure of Palatine Stables will move forward, according to the Palatine Park District.

During a re-vote on Monday, the Palatine Park District's Board of Commissioners narrowly elected, 3-2, to shut down the equestrian center, which has served the suburban community since the 1950s.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The board in May voted to close the stables, citing concerns for structural integrity and public safety. Hundreds of horseriders formed a chorus at the board's meeting in June, with some saying it provides important services to the community, including riding lessons, boarding and therapy services.

But that wasn't all.

“It teaches children and adults compassion, responsibility, sportsmanship,” Julie Bohannon said in June.

Terry Ruff, the park district's board president, previously told NBC Chicago that the decision to close was not easy, citing a recent structural assessment. He said it came down to safety issues and the cost to make the necessary repairs.

"The renovation would have been over $2.6 million," Ruff explained in May. "That’s a lot of money just to keep the stables where it’s at. That wasn’t any improvements or making any changes to it. That’s just getting the stables back to where it is now."

Local

Elgin 4 hours ago

Off-duty officer involved in Elgin shooting, roads closed while police investigate

2024 Paris Olympics 4 hours ago

Here are all the Illinois athletes representing Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics

Some families who have called the stables a second home said they were blindsided and claimed the board didn't provide prior notice of the initial vote. The stables will close at the end of November.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

Palatine
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us