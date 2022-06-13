Lowest Super Moon of the Year to Light Up Sky This Week. Here's When You Can Best See it

The moon may look quite a bit bigger than normal as the second of four consecutive supermoons appears, as long as clouds don't get in the way.

The Strawberry supermoon, named by the Algonquin tribes for the relatively short strawberry harvesting season in the Northeastern U.S., technically emerged as a full moon Sunday night and will remain through Wednesday, according to NASA.

However, you won't be able to see it the whole time, at least in the U.S.

While the full moon will will reach peak illumination at 6:52 a.m. on Tuesday, it will not be visible in North American time zones until later that night, when it drifts above the horizon, according to almanac.com

The supermoon will be different than the other three consecutive ones, as it will be the lowest of the year, reaching only 23.3 degrees above the horizon early Wednesday morning.

Supermoons typically receive a lot of attention, as they're the biggest and brightest full moons of the year. Also, you can't see a new moon, except for when it passes in front of the sun, so these occurrences are long-awaited.

So, what makes a supermoon different from a typical full moon? By definition, it's a full moon that is at a distance of at least 90% of perigree, which is the point at which the moon is closest to Earth.

It may be referred to as the strawberry moon by some, but that's not its only name.

An old European name for this full moon is the Mead or Honey Moon, according to NASA. Mead is a drink created by fermenting honey mixed with water and sometimes with fruits, spices, grains or hops. In some countries, Mead is also called Honey Wine. According to some writings, around the end of June was when honey was ready for harvesting, which made this the "sweetest" moon.