Closer Liam Hendriks Has the 10th Most Saves in White Sox History

Hendriks has the 10th most saves in White Sox history originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Record-breaking save!

That's what the White Sox bullpen yells at Liam Hendriks after every save.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is because he has the most saves of any Australian-born player, passing Grant Belfour back in May with then his 85th save. Now, Hendriks is up to 96 career saves.

More, he also has the 10th most saves in White Sox history with 56, one behind ninth-place Wilbur Wood. Bobby Thigpen has the most in franchise history with a monumental 201 saves.

Well that was fast 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tIxHejOciZ — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) July 14, 2022

On Wednesday, Hendriks captured his 18th save of the season in the series finale against the Cleveland Guardians. He caused Josh Naylor to fly out, struck out Franmil Reyes on a 98 mph fastball and put the nails in the coffin by striking out Nolan Jones on a slider on the inside corner.

His pitching is a spectacle for Sox fans to enjoy at the end of games. Especially in last night's contest, the Sox slid by in a nail-biting 2-1 win on the road.

The Sox enter another AL Central series against the Minnesota Twins starting Thursday.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.