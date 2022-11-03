Clemson Defensive Lineman Bryan Bresee a Player Bears Should Eye in 2023 NFL Draft

Players That Bear Watching: Clemson DL Bryan Bresee originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL Trade Deadline recently concluded and the Chicago Bears were more active than they’ve ever been this late into a season.

Exciting from a fan’s perspective and especially intriguing from an analytical approach, the trades general manager Ryan Poles made created a more obvious team need.

Chicago already ranked 31st against the run and now more than ever need to address the interior of its defensive front. There are some impressive defensive line prospects potentially entering into April’s draft, so, below we’ll take a look at one of the best.

Name: Bryan Breese

Position: Defensive Lineman

School (Year): Clemson (RSO)

Measurables: 6’5”, 305 lbs / 4.77 40-Time / 31-inch Vertical

Career Notes: [2022] Lott I.M.P.A.C.T (Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, Tenacity) Trophy Quarterfinalist; [2021] Third-Team All ACC; [2020] ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year; [2020] AP First-Team All-ACC; 12.5 Tackles for loss; 7 Sacks

Best Game: A cynical talent evaluator might suggest Bryan Bresee peaked as a collegiate football player during his freshman year. Bresee was named ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year after registering six and a half tackles for loss with four sacks in just 11 games played. Furthermore, his best game occurred in a playoff loss (49 to 28) to a seven point underdog Ohio State Buckeyes team. In that contest, Bresee tabulated six total stops with two and a half tackles and a sack. Injuries and a personal loss may have temporarily displaced Bresee, however, his elite athleticism and mental fortitude make him a viable pro prospect.

What they’re saying about him: “He’s fallen in love with the process that it takes to be a great player. He’s got that never-satisfied attitude.” - Former Clemson Defensive Coordinator and current Oklahoma Head Coach Brent Venables

Skill Set: Bryan Bresee is a human wrecking ball, who’s combination of brute strength and violent hand usage disrupt many opponents’ offensive schemes. An extremely athletic player with straight line explosion, Bresee generally displaces blockers with active hands and a variety of pass rushing maneuvers. Impressive upper-body tension gets unleashed on blockers when he seeks to gain spatial leverage in clustered situations. In addition, his short-area lateral quickness enables him to chase and close on ball carriers from backside pursuit angles.

Why Chicago? Currently, the Bears are the second worst team in the NFL at stopping the run, having allowed 1248 yards while ranking dead last with 14 rushing touchdowns surrendered. In order for Chicago’s base 4-3 defensive scheme to become remotely effective, it requires a disruptive interior defender with NFL caliber athleticism. Bresee is an alignment versatile athlete whose non-stop motor and high football I.Q. would be a perfect fit for Chicago’s defense. While at Clemson, he aligned over the center in a zero-technique and sometimes lined up at defensive end to provide outside edge pressure. However, it’s when Bresee positions himself at the three-technique he becomes more unstoppably disruptive. Vicious versus the run, he capably leverages his strength and length to contain gap integrity. In a nutshell, it’s his athleticism, tenacity and emotional maturity (dealt with ACL injury and tragic demise of younger sister from cancer) that make him an ideal prospect for Chicago decision makers to seriously consider.

