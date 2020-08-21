These Adorable Animals Need Your Help

NBC and Telemundo are once again supporting the Clear the Shelters pet adoption campaign to support shelters and rescues across the country by encouraging individuals to donate funds to help animal welfare groups with the most critical needs.

On Chicago Today, Matthew Rodrigues and Cortney Hall showed off some of the adorable pets who are in need of a home right here in Chicago.

Scroll through the pictures of these little four-legged friends who need help. If you’d like to adopt or know more about a certain animal reach out to the City of Chicago Animal Care and control at www.petharbor.com/chicago.

Larry

McMillian

Sprinkler

Storm

Lance

Bensley

Selena