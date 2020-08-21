clear the shelters

These Adorable Animals Need Your Help

NBC and Telemundo are once again supporting the Clear the Shelters pet adoption campaign to support shelters and rescues across the country by encouraging individuals to donate funds to help animal welfare groups with the most critical needs.

On Chicago Today, Matthew Rodrigues and Cortney Hall showed off some of the adorable pets who are in need of a home right here in Chicago.

Scroll through the pictures of these little four-legged friends who need help. If you’d like to adopt or know more about a certain animal reach out to the City of Chicago Animal Care and control at www.petharbor.com/chicago.

Larry

Larry is an 11-year-old neutered male, black and white American pit bull terrier.

McMillian

McMillian is a 2-year-old neutered male, brown brindle bully breed.

Sprinkler

Sprinkler is a 2-year-old neutered male, brown brindle American Pit Bull Terrier mix.

Storm

Storm is a 1-year-old neutered male, gray and white American Pit Bull Terrier mix.

Lance

Lance is a 2-year-old neutered male, brown tabby and white Domestic Shorthair.

Bensley

Bensley is a 2-year-old neutered male, brown tabby Domestic Shorthair.

Selena

Selena is a 2-year-old spayed female, gray Domestic Mediumhair.

