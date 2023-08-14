The Anti-Cruelty Society's biggest adoption event of the year is set for this weekend

Chicago's Anti-Cruelty Society will waive adoption fees on all of its available animals on Saturday as part of NBC Universal’s month-long Clear The Shelters national campaign.

“It’s our largest adoption event of the year, and we are looking to place 100 animals into their forever home,” says Lydia Krumpimsky, vice president of mission impact at The Anti-Cruelty Society.

There will be plenty of choices from cats to kittens, puppies, dogs and rabbits.

The event kicks off at noon, but the crowds will likely begin forming earlier.

“We typically have people lining up at 11:00, sometimes 10:30 at these events, if the weather is good," said Krumpimsky. “If someone is really eager to get in fast, they should come a little earlier.."

There will also be food, an adoption lounge and a “Barketplace” where local vendors will show off their wares.

“We are trying to make it festive, make it a party, celebrate the human animal bond," Krumpimsky said.

Anyone interested in adopting a new family member must be at least 18 years old and have formal identification. The adoption process will take at least an hour.