Suburban Oak Park Animal Shelter Works to Expand Its Reach to Help Pets in Need of Homes

The Animal Care League of suburban Oak Park is in phase two of a major capital campaign, aiming to help more homeless animals find their forever homes than ever before.

Animal Care League’s executive director Kira Robson has big expectations for the effort to raise funds.

“This facility will give us the ability to help upwards of five times the amount of animals," she said.

Founded in 1973, the organization had no physical facility until a few years later, and didn’t make it to its current location on Garfield Street in Oak Park until 1998.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The facility has expanded since then, and is aiming for even bigger and better things in the future.

“So now we have the four buildings in a row and it’s just wonderful," says Chatka Ruggiero, longtime Animal Care League board member, and current board advisor.

Phase One focused on rehabbing two newly acquired store fronts, and phase two is focusing on updating their original space. Once the construction project is complete, Animal Care League' will be 19 thousand square feet's facility will total 19,000 square feet, which is a huge jump from their humble beginnings.

Donations are still needed to help complete the project, as well as more volunteers to help manage animal intake.

“Supporting us financially is the easiest thing, if people can," says Robson. "Also, of course, we need adopters and we need foster parents, especially during construction. “