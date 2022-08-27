Photos: Clear the Shelters Matches Dogs and Cats With Forever Families

Some shelter animals can now live their best lives after finding new homes Saturday.

From northwest Indiana to Oak Park and beyond, people all across the Chicago area turned out for NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago's Clear the Shelters event. Shelters that participated in the month-long adoption campaign waived fees on Saturday, giving families the perfect chance to welcome a new furry loved one.

Here's a look at the day in photos, including some eager pets still waiting to be adopted and adorable photos of animals and their new owners.

19 photos
1/19
2/19
3/19
4/19
Spay and Stay
5/19
6/19
Kitties For Keeps Rescue
7/19
Spay and Stay
8/19
9/19
10/19
Kitties For Keeps Rescue
11/19
Kitties For Keeps Rescue
12/19
Kankakee County Animal Control
13/19
South Suburban Humane Society
14/19
Humane Society of Hobart
15/19
Humane Society of Hobart
16/19
South Suburban Humane Society
17/19
Katy Moore
18/19
Katy Moore
19/19
Katy Moore

