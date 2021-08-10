Paws and Claws Chicago Rescue to Host Spay Marathon to Help Animals Get Adopted

From now until Aug. 15, Paws and Claws Chicago Rescue is looking for sponsors to help spay kittens and cats in order to help them get adopted, the nonprofit rescue center announced.

The “Spayathon” will be raising money for over 50 kittens who have just been or will be spayed or neutered soon.

Each sponsor will receive a personalized video of the pet they sponsored and be entered in a raffle to win a $25 Starbucks gift card.

Neutering costs the center $30 and spaying costs $40, but sponsors can donate more if they desire.

“For most of Paws & Claws cats and dogs, this procedure is the last step before they can go to their final long-term home. Sponsors help the animal get the care they need and walk away, knowing they have made a lasting impact,” the center said.

Paws and Claws began last year and has saved over 380 cats and dogs around the Chicagoland area.

For more information or to sponsor a cat, visit here.