Full list of Chicago-area shelters participating in 2023 Clear the Shelters

Digging around for a paw-some opportunity to meet some furry friends? Adopt a pet in this year’s NBC 5, Telemundo Chicago and NBC Sports Chicago Clear the Shelters event throughout the month of August.
The month-long program is the purr-fect opportunity to grow your family, as many shelters are experiencing a summer surge of new pets for various reasons. The influx of numbers can result in euthanization due to the lack of space in the shelters, so help us save pet lives this summer.
Many shelters participating in the campaign are offering cost-effective ways to adopt by waiving some of their fees. Stick around to see where you can start your search for a new pet.
What to know About Clear the Shelters 2023
This year’s NBC 5, Telemundo Chicago, and NBC Sports Chicago’s Clear the Shelters runs throughout the month of August.
What is Clear the Shelters?
Clear the Shelters is an annual campaign to save shelter animals across the country. Since the event started in 2015, over 860,000 pets have found their forever homes. This year’s goal is to surpass the one million pets adopted mark. For more information on the 2023 Clear the Shelters event, click here.
Clear The Shelters
Finding forever homes across the country
How do I adopt a pet during Clear the Shelters?
Each shelter is different. Look at the list below and click on it to visit the individual sites and follow their adoption process.
When is 2023 Clear the Shelters?
• All month long, Aug. 1 – Aug. 31
• Please check with your local shelter for their hours of operation and adoption procedures
Full list of shelters participating in the Chicago area
29W150 Roosevelt Rd, West Chicago, IL 60185
(630) 293-8772
1011 Garfield St, Oak Park, IL 60304
(708) 848-8155
Animal Protective League of Springfield and Sangamon County
1001 Taintor Road, Springfield, IL 62702
(217) 544-7387
Animal Rescue Foundation of Wheaton, Illinois
531 W Roosevelt Rd, Wheaton, IL 60189
(630) 200-3828
Animals Deserving of Proper Treatment
420 Industrial Dr, Naperville, IL 60563
(630) 355-2299
PO Box 162, Lyons, IL 60534
(708) 407-9053
2975 N Milwaukee Ave, Northbrook, IL 60062
(847) 813-5774
1101 Beach Avenue, La Grange Park, IL 60526
(708) 352-3914
116 Fox Run Ct, Le Roy, IL 61752
(309) 532-7169
Champaign Area Trap, Spay, Neuter
1713 South State Suite 4, Champaign, IL 61820
(217) 689-0770
Chicago Animal Care and Control
2741 S Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60608
(312) 747-1406
1550 Butterfield Rd, Downers Grove, IL 60515
info@chicagolandanimalrescue.org
Community Animal Rescue Effort, Inc. (C.A.R.E.)
4927 Main St, Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 705-2653
Cooties Rescued Cuties Steger IL
3100 Hopkins Street, Steger, IL 60475
(708) 250-7117
Friends of Chicago Animal Care and Control
PO Box 4414, Chicago, IL 60680-4255
(773) 743-9000
1404 Busse Road, Marengo, IL 60152
815-388-2594
Greater Chicago Cage Bird Society Rescue
317 South Ardmore, Villa Park, IL 60181
(630) 640-4924
Healing Hearts Hooves and Paws Rescue
1216 N Ridge Rd, McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 900-0430
586 Palwaukee Dr, Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 296-6400
10804 McConnell Rd, Woodstock, IL 60098
(815) 337-5563
421 45th Street, Munster, IN 46321
(219) 922-3811
2054 E State Rd 130, Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-0103
Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin
4700 S County Road G, Janesville, WI 53548
(608) 752-5622
Kankakee County Animal Control
1270 Stanford Dr, Kankakee, IL 60901
(815) 937-2949
802 W. John St, Yorkville, IL 60560
(630) 553-9256
PO Box 285, Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
(708) 887-8337
4611 Evans Avenue, Valparaiso, IN 46385
(219) 476-7297
100 N Virginia Street, Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-6222
722 Indiana Hwy 212, Michigan City, IN 46360
(219) 872-4499
5758 S Sacramento Ave, Chicago, IL 60629
(773) 559-6738
2200 Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods, IL 60015
(847) 945-0235
404 Fritzsche Rd, Lakemoor, IL 60051
(847) 875-9254
829 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL 60202
(773) 402-9838
1997 N Clybourn, Chicago, IL 60614
(773) 935-7297
Peoria County Animal Protection Services
2600 NE Perry Ave, Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 672-2440
13601 Longview Drive, Homer Glen, IL 60491
(630) 219-9703
PO Box 4074, Kane, IL 60507
(630) 897-7454
South Suburban Humane Society Homewood Adoption Center
2207 W 183rd St, Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 960-3240
PO Box 145, Grayslake, IL 60030
(847) 289-4557
St. Sophia's Forgotten Felines
525 W Roosevelt Rd, Wheaton, IL 60187
(847) 773-7639
157 W. Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 644-8338
Treasured Friends Animal Rescue
711 US Hwy 41, Schererville, IN 46375
219-381-8562
7225 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60645
(773) 262-4000
23907 W Industrial Dr N, Plainfield, IL 60585
(815) 254-3110
Winnebago County Animal Services
4517 N Main St, Rockford, IL 61103
(815) 319-4100
5915 Lincoln Ave, Morton Grove, IL 60053
(847) 728-5434