A pit bull puppy found shot on Chicago's West Side is proving that nothing can break his spirit -- and in a promising turn of events, he is now heading one step closer to finding his fur-mily.

Chicago Police found Bennett the pit bull puppy on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the face.

Bennett was taken to Chicago Animal Care and Control, and ultimately, Marta Kenar, who runs the MCP Rescue and Outreach program, was contacted about his case.

Kenar's program, a donation-based nonprofit, committed to helping Bennett.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

“The fact that his spirit is not shattered like his jaw shows you how incredible pit bulls are,” Kenar said.

With his jaw shattered, Bennett was to taken to the Veterinary Specialty Center in Bannockburn.

There, doctors determined that surgery was not an option for Bennett. Instead, he’ll wear a muzzle for six to eight weeks as his body regrows the bone.

Dr. Katie Bennett, an anesthesiologist as the vet center, said Bennett was in good spirits during his time there.

“He is just a sweet, sweet boy," she said. "He woke up from anesthesia wagging his tail."

Bennett is now with a foster family who will feed him a special diet. They also have first rights when it comes to adopting him.

Bennett became one of two dogs Kenar's program helped save this week after a dog named Besa was found with a chain embedded in her neck.

Kenar said none of the positive outcomes in such tragic cases would be possible without the team of volunteers who work with her, proving that it really does take a village to save a life.

To help Bennett, Besa or any other animals rescued by MCP Rescue and Outreach, visit their website.