clear the shelters

Dog found shot in Chicago this week saved by team of volunteers, heads to foster home

Chicago Police found Bennett the pit bull puppy on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the face

NBC Universal, Inc.

A pit bull puppy found shot on Chicago's West Side is proving that nothing can break his spirit -- and in a promising turn of events, he is now heading one step closer to finding his fur-mily.

Chicago Police found Bennett the pit bull puppy on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the face.

Bennett was taken to Chicago Animal Care and Control, and ultimately, Marta Kenar, who runs the MCP Rescue and Outreach program, was contacted about his case.

Kenar's program, a donation-based nonprofit, committed to helping Bennett.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

“The fact that his spirit is not shattered like his jaw shows you how incredible pit bulls are,” Kenar said.

With his jaw shattered, Bennett was to taken to the Veterinary Specialty Center in Bannockburn.

There, doctors determined that surgery was not an option for Bennett. Instead, he’ll wear a muzzle for six to eight weeks as his body regrows the bone.

Local

Chicago Air Quality 53 seconds ago

Chicago area under another air quality alert, but wildfire smoke isn't the culprit

Gary 55 mins ago

Cooking classes part of summer camp for some Northwest Indiana students

Dr. Katie Bennett, an anesthesiologist as the vet center, said Bennett was in good spirits during his time there.

“He is just a sweet, sweet boy," she said. "He woke up from anesthesia wagging his tail."

Bennett is now with a foster family who will feed him a special diet. They also have first rights when it comes to adopting him.

Bennett became one of two dogs Kenar's program helped save this week after a dog named Besa was found with a chain embedded in her neck.

Kenar said none of the positive outcomes in such tragic cases would be possible without the team of volunteers who work with her, proving that it really does take a village to save a life.

To help Bennett, Besa or any other animals rescued by MCP Rescue and Outreach, visit their website.

This article tagged under:

clear the shelters
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us