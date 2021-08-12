Clear the Shelters: Two Best Friends Ready For Their Next Chapter

Delilah and Ellie are both at Paws and Claws Chicago Rescue. These two best friends have done it all together and now it is time for them to find their forever home.

They met in their foster home when they were both pregnant, the shelter said. The two ended up giving birth a day apart and had a combined litter of 12 kittens.

“They interchangeably nursed and cared for the entire crew so much so that no one knows who is biologically related,” the shelter said.

They are both 2-year-old domestic shorthairs who continue to do everything together.

This loving duo is now ready for the next chapter in their lives and are both searching for their forever home.

For more information on the two, call (773) 402-9838 or email ashlynn@pawsandclawschicagorescue.org