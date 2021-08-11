Clear the Shelters to Run a Month-Long Virtual Event

Adopting a furry friend just got easier with the month-long virtual Clear the Shelter event beginning Aug. 23.

NBC Chicago is teaming up with Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive that helps find loving homes for animals in need.

With the ongoing pandemic, the usual one-day event is set to run through Sept. 19, giving everyone, including adoptable pets, a better shot at a bigger family.

Shelters can also determine on-site adoption days based on their situation.

Those looking to adopt can find pets in their area through the free WeRescue mobile app. The app features a custom-designed CTA tab and filter which allows adopters to quickly find available animals in participating shelters.

For a list of participating Chicago-area shelters, click here.

This year, partnered shelters will not be asked to waive or reduce adoption fees due to the length of the virtual event.

Since 2015, more than 551,000 pets have found their forever homes.

For more information visit https://www.cleartheshelters.com/ or email cleartheshelters@nbcuni.com