Clear the Shelters: Older Cats Need Love Too

Two sweet cats from St. Sophia’s Forgotten Felines are waiting for a family to embrace them tightly. 

St. Sophia’s Forgotten Felines

The participating Clear the Shelter location has many cats but Tipsy-Mia and Emerald are two special ones ready to move on from the shelter. 

Tipsy-Mia

Tipsy-Mia is a sweet 8-year-old girl that has cerebellar hypoplasia, meaning she has a neurological disorder that causes her to wobble a bit when she walks, the shelter said.

However, she doesn’t know that she is “differently-abled” and does just fine.

She is also great with other pets and kids. 

Emerald 

St. Sophia’s Forgotten Felines

“This cutie got her name because she’s a gem worth finding!” the shelter said. 

Emerald is a 4-year-old DHS brown tabby who loves to cuddle on the couch. 

She is a big chit-chatter and loves being pet but will let you know when she’s had enough. 

She is also great with kids. 

Clear the Shelters is a nationwide pet adoption drive that helps find homes for animals in need. 

Clear the Shelter begins Aug. 23 and continues through Sept. 19.

To find out more, visit cleartheshelters.com.

