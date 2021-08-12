Clear the Shelters: Older Cats Need Love Too

Two sweet cats from St. Sophia’s Forgotten Felines are waiting for a family to embrace them tightly.
The participating Clear the Shelter location has many cats but Tipsy-Mia and Emerald are two special ones ready to move on from the shelter.
Tipsy-Mia
Tipsy-Mia is a sweet 8-year-old girl that has cerebellar hypoplasia, meaning she has a neurological disorder that causes her to wobble a bit when she walks, the shelter said.
However, she doesn’t know that she is “differently-abled” and does just fine.
She is also great with other pets and kids.
Emerald
“This cutie got her name because she’s a gem worth finding!” the shelter said.
Local
Emerald is a 4-year-old DHS brown tabby who loves to cuddle on the couch.
She is a big chit-chatter and loves being pet but will let you know when she’s had enough.
She is also great with kids.
Clear the Shelters is a nationwide pet adoption drive that helps find homes for animals in need.
Clear the Shelter begins Aug. 23 and continues through Sept. 19.
To find out more, visit cleartheshelters.com.